New Mexico State provost on leave, acting replacement named

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2021 04:34 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University’s chief academic administrator has been placed on paid administrative leave and an acting replacement has been named.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the university told employees in a letter Thursday that Vice President Renay Scott will be acting provost, filling in for Provost Carol Parker.

The letter by Chancellor Dan Arvizu and President John Floros didn't say why Parker was put on leave or say how long it would last.

Parker's attorney said Friday that Parker denies allegations made by faculty and staff that she doesn't listen to them.


