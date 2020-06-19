New Mexico state Senate approves emergency election reforms

The Associated Press
Created: June 19, 2020 02:23 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators pushed forward with election reforms and an overhaul of state spending in response to the coronavirus and economic upheaval.
The Democratic-led New Mexico state Senate on Friday approved election reforms aimed at making absentee balloting more reliable as residents of New Mexico flock to mail-in voting.
The Democrat-sponsored bill now moves to the House for consideration.
It would provide more time for the distribution of absentee ballots by request, add new verification requirements and expand local voting opportunities for Native American communities and their immediate neighbors.
Lawmakers plan to tap $750 million in federal recovery funds and state financial reserves to sustain some increased spending.
