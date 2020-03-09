New Mexico State to drop intensive English program | KOB 4
New Mexico State to drop intensive English program

The Associated Press
March 09, 2020

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is restructuring its international programs and will drop an intensive English program amid travel bans.

The school recently announced it will end its non-credit intensive English language offerings provided by the Center for English Language Programs, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The center will fold permanently on May 15.

The move comes after the Chronicle of Higher Education reported the number of new students from abroad to the U.S. has fallen 10 percent since 2015 amid the travel ban, shifts in visa policy, and increased competition from other countries.

New Mexico State has experienced recent years of decline in enrollment and revenue from tuition and research funds at the land grant university.

New Mexico State University Provost Carol Parker is moving to consolidate international and border initiatives, including the creation of a new interdisciplinary community of practice branded “Beyond Borders.” She also reorganized the International and Border Programs office.

Parker says that the center had been spread too thinly in recent years.


