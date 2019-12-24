New Mexico State to sell ‘pens’ of old basketball court | KOB 4
New Mexico State to sell ‘pens’ of old basketball court

The Associated Press
Created: December 24, 2019 06:16 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State is offering fans a piece of the school’s old Lou Henson Court.

The Aggies announced last week it will beginning selling limited edition pens made from the old court for $129.95.

The pens are crafted from the court’s wood that was replaced in 2007 after the Pan American Center underwent a remodel.

Wanda Bowman, the owner of the Las Cruces Ashley Furniture Homestore, acquired the court at an auction in 2017.

Proceeds from sales will go to help the men’s basketball team.

The Aggies played on the court for 24 years.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

