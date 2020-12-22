New Mexico State University grows brand with official coffee | KOB 4

New Mexico State University grows brand with official coffee

The Associated Press
Created: December 22, 2020 06:36 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is growing its brand with a new coffee.

Named after the desert peak that looms over the Las Cruces campus, “A” Mountain Roast adds to the school's collection of collegiate-licensed products.

NMSU already has an official beer, wine and whiskey.

The school announced the new coffee and its partnership with California-based Estas Manos Coffee Roasters on Monday. A portion of the proceeds will support more than 400 student athletes.

School officials say the coffee will be available online, at Estas Manos popup locations and at other Las Cruces retailers beginning Tuesday.


