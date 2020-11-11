New Mexico State University rolls out 1st licensed whiskey

The Associated Press
Created: November 11, 2020 09:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First it was craft beer and then fine wine. Now New Mexico State University is unveiling its own officially licensed whiskey.
That makes it the first college in U.S. to do so. School officials announced Pistol Pete’s Six-Shooter whiskey on Wednesday.
The college in 2017 boosted the Aggie brand with a golden ale crafted by one of the state’s largest brewing operations.
The development of more branded products comes as universities search for new revenue streams amid shrinking budgets.
Like NMSU's other ventures, this one involves a partnership with another homegrown business, Dry Point Distillers.
