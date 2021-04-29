New Mexico students not required to take standardized test this year

Schools and districts have other ways to assess a student's progress, according to the NMPED.

However, some education advocates don't believe it's enough.

"Whether you like statewide assessment, you think it’s valuable, your kid likes it, it’s all a moot point because without it, for the second year in a row, we have no idea how New Mexico students are doing which means we can’t then come back and provide what they need,” said Amanda Aragon, executive director of NewMexicoKidsCAN.

Albuquerque Public Schools reports that less than 1% of their students plan to take the standarized test.

The superintendent for Santa Fe Public Schools said the district will test less than 200 students.

“However, we are giving all of our students a formative assessment that we give three times a year so that parents, faculty and staff know where kids are, and we know where learning gaps are," said Dr. Veronica C. Garcia.

Aragon said the statewide assessment would show us where to spend the $1.7 billion that will be used for public education.

"Without any data, any statewide data, it’s going to be almost impossible to know whether or not we’re wasting that money or whether or not we’re actually using it to give every kid what they need to get back on track after last year,” she said.