New Mexico students to take transition test in the spring

The Associated Press
January 11, 2019 02:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico schools will begin their shift away from the current statewide standardized testing system with a transition test that will be administered in just a few months.

School superintendents and charter school leaders received more details about the change in a memo sent this week by state officials.

Questions had been swirling since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on her third day in office announced the administration was doing away with student assessments developed by the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the transition test will be a shorter assessment and will have a different design. However, the tests will use the current computer platform.

State officials say they are still working on a system that will completely replace PARCC.

The Associated Press


Created: January 11, 2019 02:37 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

