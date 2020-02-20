New Mexico sues Google over collection of children's data | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: February 20, 2020 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is suing Google over allegations the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws.

The state attorney general's office has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

Attorney General Hector Balderas claims Google is using its education services package that is marketed to school districts, teachers and parents to spy on children and their families.

He says the company is mining data without parental consent on physical locations, websites visited, saved passwords and other information.

Google disputes the allegations, saying the service allows schools to control account access and requires they obtain parental consent when necessary.


