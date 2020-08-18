New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes | KOB 4
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 18, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: August 18, 2020 02:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Tuesday that New Mexico would join other states in a lawsuit against the new U.S. Postal Service postmaster. 

Louis DeJoy has reportedly cut overtime, eliminated staff and ordered the removal of mail sorting equipment, which Democrats fear could hamper timely delivery of mail-in ballots.

DeJoy announced Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service would suspend the changes until after the election.

The lawsuit contends that DeJoy, a prominent Trump donor, implemented the changes unlawfully. 

“The postal service is a vital lifeline for rural New Mexico, and this action threatens to disproportionately harm our Indigenous communities, from their daily living to their ability to participate in our democracy,” said Attorney General Balderas. “I am asking the courts to step in and supervise this process to ensure that the federal government is working with states, including our Secretary of State, to ensure these services are delivered in the way our Constitution mandates.”

The other states on the lawsuit include Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.


