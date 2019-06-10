New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday that the state is suing the Trump administration over its immigration policy.
The governor claims the Trump administration’s practice of releasing migrants in communities in the state’s borderland area is in violation of the federal government’s “safe release” policy, which provided asylum seekers with assistance in reaching their final destination while waiting for their claims to be processed.
The lawsuit claims the federal government failed to inform or ask for input from impacted communities about the new policy.
Gov. Lujan Grisham claims the new policy burdens local governments and non-profit organizations with caring for people who are seeking asylum.
The lawsuit seeks to have the policy change overturned. It also asks that a judge force the federal government to reimburse the state and cities for the costs incurred by the new policy.
