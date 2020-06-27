New Mexico Supreme Court chief justice postpones retirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The top judge on the New Mexico Supreme Court is postponing her scheduled retirement from the state high court from July 31 until later in the year because of a late-emerging snag.

Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said in early June she would retire July 31 but on Friday she said she’d just received unspecified “new information” from the Public Employees Retirement Association that requires her to postpone her departure.