New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths
New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 27, 2020 05:03 PM
Created: April 27, 2020 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 104.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported at 101 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,823.

The latest cases include: 

  • 8 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 58 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County

The state reports that 155 people are hospitalized, and 666 have recovered from COVID-19. 

The latest numbers include cases that were left out of Sunday's report due to a technical issue at some labs.


