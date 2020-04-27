New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 27, 2020 05:03 PM
Created: April 27, 2020 03:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 104.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported at 101 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,823.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 155 people are hospitalized, and 666 have recovered from COVID-19.
The latest numbers include cases that were left out of Sunday's report due to a technical issue at some labs.
