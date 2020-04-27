New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 104.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported at 101 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,823.