New Mexico surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,275 additional cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from DoÃ±a Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,006.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,275 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 122,557 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 444 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 75 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County
- 70 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 123 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 73 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 24 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 97 new cases in Sandoval County
- 75 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 40 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 7 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 44 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 9.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 865 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 48,105 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.