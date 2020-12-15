New Mexico surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,275 additional cases

The latest cases include:

444 new cases in Bernalillo County

54 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

75 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County

70 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

123 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

73 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

24 new cases in Roosevelt County

97 new cases in Sandoval County

75 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

40 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

44 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 865 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 48,105 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.