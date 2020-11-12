New Mexico tax preparer admits reporting false information

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2020 01:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a northern New Mexico tax preparer faces up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting the preparation of false income tax returns.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico said in a statement that 44-year-old Carlos Perea of Las Vegas pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Albuquerque.
The statement said Perea owned and operated Perea Fast Tax in Las Vegas and that he admitted to reporting false information to decrease tax liabilities and increase refunds.
According to the office, Perea faces up to three years in prison on each count.
