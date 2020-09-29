New Mexico Tech biologists develop nasal spray to protect against COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two biologists at New Mexico Tech developed a nasal spray that they say blocks COVID-19.

"It is now known that primary site of COVID infection is in the nose," said Dr. Snezna Rogelj. "There are some mucosal membranes that are back there and that is where the virus settled upon inhalation of aerosolized viral particles so it populates there. So we’re trying to create a membrane through which the virus would be unable to penetrate. It would be destroyed in the process.”