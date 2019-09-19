New Mexico tech startup gets Samsung Ventures investment | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico tech startup gets Samsung Ventures investment

New Mexico tech startup gets Samsung Ventures investment

Associated Press
September 19, 2019 06:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico startup developing LEDs displays for wearables and personal mobile devices has received a venture capital investment from Korea-based Samsung Venture Investment Corp.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe startup iBeam Materials recently received an unspecified amount in venture capital investment from Samsung Ventures.
    
iBeam Materials, an early-stage spinoff company from Los Alamos National Laboratory, is creating technology for display manufacturers. Previously, iBeam has received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Energy and worked with Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories.
    
Samsung Ventures promotes promising small and medium-sized companies engaging in the development of new technologies. A Samsung Ventures representative sits on the iBeam board of directors.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 19, 2019 06:16 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two BCSO deputies injured in shooting on ABQ’s West Side
Two BCSO deputies injured in shooting on ABQ’s West Side
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
DA Torrez to propose change in law that he claims will protect child victims
DA Torrez to propose change in law that he claims will protect child victims
Advertisement



Two BCSO deputies injured in shooting on ABQ’s West Side
Two BCSO deputies injured in shooting on ABQ’s West Side
BCSO implements new strategy to clean up the mesas
BCSO implements new strategy to clean up the mesas
New Mexico court says prison settlements are public records
New Mexico court says prison settlements are public records
DA Torrez to propose change in law that he claims will protect child victims
DA Torrez to propose change in law that he claims will protect child victims
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents