New Mexico to add approximately 100 more COVID-19 deaths to state's total
New Mexico to add approximately 100 more COVID-19 deaths to state's total

New Mexico to add approximately 100 more COVID-19 deaths to state's total

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 21, 2021 08:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will add approximately 100 additional deaths to the state's total COVID-19 deaths.

The change will happen on May 24.

The additional number of COVID-related deaths are due to a death certificate backlog, which the state reports has been cleared.

The health department said the delays in processing were due to a variety of reasons, including deaths of New Mexico residents occurring out-of-state as well as incomplete or inaccurate information at the time of death.

As of Friday, the state reported 4,131 had died from COVID-19 related complications. 


