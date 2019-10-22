New Mexico to get an early taste of winter

“That I-25 corridor that goes up you know north of Las Vegas, Springer, Raton, Raton Pass even into Colorado could get a little slick and dicey Wednesday night into Thursday,” he said.

This type of storm is about three weeks earlier than we usual, according to Jones.

“It’s always these early events that catch folks a little by surprise even though we kind of see it a couple days ahead of time,” he said.

The snow is exciting for skiers and snowboarders. While Jones said the conditions won’t be above average like last year, they should still be good. And the cold snap will help the resorts make snow.

“With these colder temperatures-- that really does set the stage to hopefully get some good early season snow to stay,” he said. “So we’ll start to kind of build that snowpack.”

