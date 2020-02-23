New Mexico to host conference for western pecan growers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Pecan growers from across the West will be gathering in southern New Mexico soon to talk about the potential for a pecan market in India, drip irrigation and weevils.

New Mexico State University says the annual Western Pecan Growers Conference will kick off on March 1 in Las Cruces. This will be the 54th year for the gathering, which draws growers from New Mexico, Arizona, West Texas and California.