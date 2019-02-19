New Mexico to provide US Capitol its next Christmas tree | KOB 4
New Mexico to provide US Capitol its next Christmas tree

Carson National Forest Carson National Forest |  Photo: U.S. Forest Service

The Associated Press
February 19, 2019 05:24 PM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be coming from northern New Mexico.

U.S. Forest Service officials announced Tuesday that a tree will be cut from the Carson National Forest just outside of Taos.

The chosen tree will be displayed on the Capitol's west lawn next December.

The state will also send along 70 smaller companion trees to adorn other government buildings in Washington.

Forest rangers say communities across New Mexico will be invited to help hand-make ornaments for the tree throughout the year.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says it is an honor for the state to be represented in this way.

