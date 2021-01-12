New Mexico touts sewage monitoring program in COVID-19 fight | KOB 4
New Mexico touts sewage monitoring program in COVID-19 fight

New Mexico touts sewage monitoring program in COVID-19 fight

The Associated Press
Created: January 12, 2021 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say a wastewater monitoring program has helped to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak at a juvenile justice facility in southern New Mexico.

The New Mexico Environment Department launched the monitoring program last month. In late December, officials say the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from the state-run facility in Las Cruces.

After testing more than 100 people, they were able to determine that an asymptomatic positive individual was working in the facility.

Sixteen federal, state and local correctional facilities are enrolled in the program.

Officials say they plan to expand the effort as funding allows.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

