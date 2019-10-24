New Mexico transforms teacher performance evaluations | KOB 4
New Mexico transforms teacher performance evaluations

The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 02:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Performance evaluations have been distributed to nearly 20,000 public school teachers across New Mexico as the state places a new emphasis on classroom observations by principals and leaves out student test scores.

Deputy Public Education Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment said the teacher evaluation system is evolving as a task force designs a permanent system that should be in place by the fall of 2020. She briefed lawmakers Thursday on those efforts.

Annual evaluations recently delivered to teachers for the 2018-2019 school year do away with a five-tier ratings system that ran the gamut from "exemplary" to "ineffective."

Warniment said brief "walk-through" classroom visits by administrators of as little as seven minutes are now being used to observe educators and provide specific ideas for improvement.

Created: October 24, 2019 02:48 PM

