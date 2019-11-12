New Mexico tribe to get more federal disaster help | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico tribe to get more federal disaster help

New Mexico tribe to get more federal disaster help

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2019 07:19 AM

SANTA CLARA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - Federal officials say a New Mexico tribe will see an increase in federal disaster aid as it continues to recover from flooding that occurred several years ago.
    
A significant portion of Santa Clara Pueblo's watershed was wiped out by wildfire in 2011 and the flooding that followed.
    
President Donald Trump recently authorized an increase in the level of funding for public projects undertaken as a result of flooding that occurred during the summer of 2012.
    
Under the disaster declaration issued for the state in August 2012, the federal share for public assistance was 75 percent of total eligible costs. Trump's order increases that to 90 percent for the pueblo.
    
The tribe is in the midst of rehabilitating the Santa Clara Creek and surrounding areas by building erosion-control structures and replanting.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pigeon problem forces family to move
Pigeon problem forces family to move
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project
People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project
Cat saved in a high wire act
Cat saved in a high wire act
Advertisement


Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Sen. Heinrich taps ex-Hispanic center head as chief of staff
Sen. Heinrich taps ex-Hispanic center head as chief of staff
NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena
NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena