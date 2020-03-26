New Mexico trying to make it easier to apply for unemployment

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Department of Workforce Solutions updated its website in an effort to simplify the process to file an unemployment insurance claim.
"We actually put a chatbot feature on that was used 6,000 or 7,000 times the first day," said Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. "That allows for people who use the website to get commonly received answers taken care of.”
McCamley said Friday morning, they will be releasing the number of how many people are on unemployment in New Mexico, the number of unemployment insurance applications for the past week, and how much money is in the unemployment trust fund.
“We want to be as open and transparent as we possibly can with the public," McCamley said.
The department is in the process of training 50 more call center staff members to deal with high call volume.
“We’re doing everything that we can to try to make the process smoother and simpler than it was before," McCamley said. "We understand that there’s some frustration out there. No one’s ever seen a situation like this where we’ve had this amount of applications and calls and emails and applications in this amount of time.”
