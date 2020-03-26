New Mexico trying to make it easier to apply for unemployment | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico trying to make it easier to apply for unemployment

Kai Porter
Updated: March 26, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Department of Workforce Solutions updated its website in an effort to simplify the process to file an unemployment insurance claim.

"We actually put a chatbot feature on that was used 6,000 or 7,000 times the first day," said Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. "That allows for people who use the website to get commonly received answers taken care of.”

Advertisement

McCamley said Friday morning, they will be releasing the number of how many people are on unemployment in New Mexico, the number of unemployment insurance applications for the past week, and how much money is in the unemployment trust fund.

“We want to be as open and transparent as we possibly can with the public," McCamley said. 

The department is in the process of training 50 more call center staff members to deal with high call volume.
 
“We’re doing everything that we can to try to make the process smoother and simpler than it was before," McCamley said. "We understand that there’s some frustration out there. No one’s ever seen a situation like this where we’ve had this amount of applications and calls and emails and applications in this amount of time.”

Click here to apply for unemployment benefits

Click here for Workforce Solutions


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136
Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque
Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
Advertisement


Taos couple recovers from COVID-19
Taos couple recovers from COVID-19
Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque
Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
UNM medical student creates website to help health care workers
UNM medical student creates website to help health care workers