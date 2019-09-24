New Mexico university gets second $5M energy grid grant | KOB 4
New Mexico university gets second $5M energy grid grant

Associated Press
September 24, 2019 06:29 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A team of researchers at New Mexico State University has received a second $5 million award from the National Science Foundation to continue with smart grid research.
    
The grant was awarded through the foundation's Center for Research Excellence in Science and Technology.
    
The work already has resulted in the publication of 150 peer-reviewed papers.
    
Officials say the goal is to strengthen the efficiency and sustainability of the electric grid by addressing infrastructure challenges and security issues. The effort also is aimed at developing a flexible workforce to support the industry.
    
Enrico Pontelli is the project's principal investigator and the dean of NMSU's College of Arts and Sciences. In the second phase, he says researchers will take what they've learned and apply it to other problems and other types of infrastructure.

