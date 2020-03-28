New Mexico unveils ‘pollinator protection’ license plate | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico unveils ‘pollinator protection’ license plate

New Mexico unveils ‘pollinator protection’ license plate Photo: Renee Grayson / CC BY 2.0

The Associated Press
Created: March 28, 2020 11:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — For the love of bees, New Mexico is now offering motorists a chance to help the pollinators through the purchase of a special license plate.

The state Transportation Department said Friday that proceeds from the new plates will help fund planting projects along state roads. The pollinator project also will create educational gardens and reduce mowing and spraying of herbicides along roadways as a way to improve habitat for bees and other pollinators.

Advertisement

“When we build roads, we disturb the natural environment. That’s why it’s essential the Transportation Department invest in preserving and nurturing the plant, water and animal habitat around our infrastructure,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval.

The plate features the artwork of Jazlyn Smith, a sixth-grade student from the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. Smith’s depiction of a blanketflower and a sweat bee was chosen by a panel of judges.

The plate costs $25 for the initial purchase and $15 for yearly renewal.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

President of Albuquerque Tea Party files lawsuit, claims governor's orders are a violation of civil rights
President of Albuquerque Tea Party files lawsuit, claims governor's orders are a violation of civil rights
55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191
55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191
COVID-19: State officials close public schools in NM for remainder of school year
COVID-19: State officials close public schools in NM for remainder of school year
NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State
NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State
Deputies: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
Deputies: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
Advertisement


New Mexico cancels national tourism campaign amid virus
New Mexico cancels national tourism campaign amid virus
New Mexico governor: More social distancing must be done
New Mexico governor: More social distancing must be done
NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State
NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State
A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico
A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico
UNM finance professor believes many people will use stimulus checks to pay bills
UNM finance professor believes many people will use stimulus checks to pay bills