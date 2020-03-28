New Mexico unveils ‘pollinator protection’ license plate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — For the love of bees, New Mexico is now offering motorists a chance to help the pollinators through the purchase of a special license plate.

The state Transportation Department said Friday that proceeds from the new plates will help fund planting projects along state roads. The pollinator project also will create educational gardens and reduce mowing and spraying of herbicides along roadways as a way to improve habitat for bees and other pollinators.