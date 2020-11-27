New Mexico unveils 'Red to Green' system that enables counties to reopen

The map will be updated every Wednesday.

Click here to view the map

The map will measure several key metrics, including the state's gating criteria, the per-capita incidence of new COVID-19 cases and average COVID-19 test positivity over a statistically meaningful period of time.

The state says the same metrics are being used to classify counties for the purposes of gauging the risk level for limited public school reopenings and limited nursing home visitations.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, 32 of the state’s 33 counties are at the Red Level.

At this level, almost every category of business or nonprofit entity may operate -- but with limited capacity and reduced operations.

No matter a county’s level, the following requirements remain in place statewide:

Facemasks are required to be worn in public.

Businesses that accrue a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases within their workforce in a two-week span are subject to temporary closure by the Department of Health. •

An essential business may be permitted to continue operating if the Department of Health and Environment Department determine the business is a necessary provider of goods or services within the community in light of geographic considerations.

Businesses that test each employee every two weeks and regularly provide contact training data to the Environment Department shall not be subject to closure under this framework. This applies only to food and drink establishments; close-contact businesses; places of lodging; retail spaces; and other businesses which members of the public regularly visit. • The closure process is triggered if four or more rapid responses occur within a 14-day period.

Businesses and nonprofits must adhere to the state’s COVID-Safe Practices.

Click here to read what can reopen when a county is in a red, yellow or green category