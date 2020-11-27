New Mexico unveils 'Red to Green' system that enables counties to reopen

KOB Web Staff
November 27, 2020
Created: November 27, 2020 03:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico will transition to a tiered county-by-county COVID-19 risk system on Dec. 2, which will enable local communities to reopen more of their economy as the risk of COVID-19 minimizes.
Click here to read what can reopen when a county is in a red, yellow or green category
The governor will amend the public health order Monday, which will include the new system. However, the new system will not begin until Wednesday.
Counties will operate under one of three levels: Red, signifying very high risk; Yellow, signifying high risk; and Green, signifying medium risk.
The map will be updated every Wednesday.
The map will measure several key metrics, including the state's gating criteria, the per-capita incidence of new COVID-19 cases and average COVID-19 test positivity over a statistically meaningful period of time.
The state says the same metrics are being used to classify counties for the purposes of gauging the risk level for limited public school reopenings and limited nursing home visitations.
As of Friday, Nov. 27, 32 of the state’s 33 counties are at the Red Level.
At this level, almost every category of business or nonprofit entity may operate -- but with limited capacity and reduced operations.
No matter a county’s level, the following requirements remain in place statewide:
