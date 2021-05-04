New Mexico urges registration of younger teens for vaccine

The Associated Press
Updated: May 04, 2021 02:57 PM
Created: May 04, 2021 02:47 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health is urging parents to register children ages 12-15 for eventual access to coronavirus vaccines when shots are approved for lower age groups.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 12 and older next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.
Health Department spokesman David Morgan says the agency encourages parents to register children right away with the state’s vaccination website to help ensure access later.
The latest state data shows more than 45% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
