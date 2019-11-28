New Mexico utility stands by plan to close coal-fired plant

“To meet our obligations of affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly energy to our customers, we believe the Energy Transition Act provides the means to transition away from coal-fired energy without leaving our workers and communities behind,” spokesman Raymond Sandoval said in a statement.

The utility pointed to modeling that shows the carbon capture alternative would cost at least $5 billion — slightly less than the $5.4 billion price tag for an all-renewables plan. However, the overall monthly savings for residential customers would be a fraction of what is estimated under PNM’s preferred option or it could possibly end up costing customers more depending on which factors are considered.

Utility executives have said residential customers would end up saving nearly $7 a month in the first year after the coal-fired plant closes under its preferred proposal.

They haven’t been able to say what, if any, savings customers would see after that.

The proposal for carbon capture gained attention earlier this year when Farmington entered into an agreement with Enchant Energy to keep the plant open.

Since the project was announced, the city and Enchant Energy have received federal funding for an engineering study, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

“This technology has never been proven at a facility that is as large as San Juan,” Sandoval said.

All the power plant owners, except for the city of Farmington, plan to exit in 2022.

If regulators require PNM to install carbon capture and continue operating the power plant, Farmington could still acquire ownership shares belonging to Tucson Electric Power, Los Alamos County and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems. The city could then transfer that ownership to Enchant Energy.

Enchant Energy has suggested that tax credits could generate $2.5 billion, nearly twice the $1.3 billion estimated price tag of installing the carbon technology. The company plans to use tax-equity financing to fund the retrofit. After installation, Enchant Energy predicts the sales of carbon dioxide would cover the plant’s annual operating expenses.