New Mexico utilizes emergency alert system to communicate about COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 25, 2020 03:06 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 01:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico utilized the emergency alert system Wednesday to provide information about the COVID-19 outbreak.
No new orders were announced in the alert. The alert emphasized the governor's order to stay at home.
The governor said the state will use the emergency alert system because it allows them to disseminate important information widely and quickly.
As of Wednesday, the state had reported 100 positives cases of COVID-19. The governor announced Wednesday morning that one person died from the virus.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
