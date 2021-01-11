New Mexico vaccinates thousands of health care workers

The Associated Press
Created: January 11, 2021 02:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — About 24,000 health care workers with three of New Mexico's major hospital networks have been vaccinated.
Top medical officials with University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Lovelace Health System provided an update Monday on vaccination efforts.
They say they're working with the state Health Department as the rollout is expanded to include more people.
The state on Friday released its updated plan for distribution.
It details how people will be prioritized based on preexisting conditions and other factors.
Federal data show more than 170,000 doses have been shipped to New Mexico with nearly 77,000 of those having been administered.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)