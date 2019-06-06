New Mexico veterans mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Navy Seaman First Class James Keele, 93, is the only one who landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Keele served from 1942-1945. Keele was 17 years old and lied to enlist in the Navy.

He was 18 when he was sent off to the beaches of Normandy.

"We were in a convoy with probably 40,50 ships," he said. "And at times, some of the ships got sunk.”

Keele said he doesn’t know how he survived.

"Well I think somebody up there must've blessed me,” he said. "And I'm still blessed that I'm still here today."

Keele also fought in Okinawa.

He will celebrate his 94th birthday on June 11.