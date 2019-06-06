New Mexico veterans mark 75th anniversary of D-Day | KOB 4
New Mexico veterans mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Casey Torres
June 06, 2019 07:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM— As part of the Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico, 26 veterans flew to Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, they commentated the 75th anniversary since the invasion of Normandy, France.

Thirteen of the veterans fought during World War II.

Navy Seaman First Class James Keele, 93, is the only one who landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Keele served from 1942-1945. Keele was 17 years old and lied to enlist in the Navy.

He was 18 when he was sent off to the beaches of Normandy.

"We were in a convoy with probably 40,50 ships," he said. "And at times, some of the ships got sunk.”

Keele said he doesn’t know how he survived.

"Well I think somebody up there must've blessed me,” he said. "And I'm still blessed that I'm still here today."

Keele also fought in Okinawa.

He will celebrate his 94th birthday on June 11.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: June 06, 2019 07:29 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

