New Mexico vets applicants for Supreme Court vacancies | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico vets applicants for Supreme Court vacancies

New Mexico vets applicants for Supreme Court vacancies

The Associated Press
January 10, 2019 07:25 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Candidates to replace two retired members of the New Mexico Supreme Court by appointment of the governor are being vetted by a nominating commission.

Advertisement

The nominating commission scheduled interviews and opportunities for public comment Thursday at the Supreme Court. Applicants include former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez, Administrative Office of the Courts Director Arthur Pepin and several district court judges.

Once nominations are made, Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint replacements for recently retired Justices Charles Daniels and Petra Maes. The appointed justices will stand for election in 2020 to serve out the remainder of terms that end in 2026.

Democratic Justice Michael Vigil won election to the state's highest court in November against a Republican incumbent. Vigil joined Justices Judith Nakamura and Barbara Vigil.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 10, 2019 07:25 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico to participate in early food stamps option
New Mexico to participate in early food stamps option
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Family relocates to NM, left in limbo due to govt. shutdown
Family relocates to NM, left in limbo due to govt. shutdown
Local chef to be featured on the Food Network's 'Guy's Grocery Games'
Local chef to be featured on the Food Network's 'Guy's Grocery Games'
Advertisement




Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
New Mexico to participate in early food stamps option
New Mexico to participate in early food stamps option
ABQ BioPark mourns the loss of male jaguar
Onca the male jaguar celebrated his 20th birthday in November.
State lawmakers push to increase taxes on cigarettes, e-cigs
State lawmakers push to increase taxes on cigarettes, e-cigs
New Mexico vets applicants for Supreme Court vacancies
New Mexico vets applicants for Supreme Court vacancies