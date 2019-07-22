New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales | KOB 4
New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales

Marian Camacho
July 22, 2019 07:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Starting today Walmarts in New Mexico will no longer sell firearms.

The move is in response to a new state law that has expanded background checks to nearly all gun purchases.

It requires background checks on private sales between neighbors or friends and allows federally licensed gun sellers to offer to conduct checks for the sales.

The stores will continue to sell ammunition.

Walmart conducts federal background checks on firearm sales.

Marian Camacho


Created: July 22, 2019 07:08 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

