New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales
Marian Camacho
July 22, 2019 07:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Starting today Walmarts in New Mexico will no longer sell firearms.
The move is in response to a new state law that has expanded background checks to nearly all gun purchases.
It requires background checks on private sales between neighbors or friends and allows federally licensed gun sellers to offer to conduct checks for the sales.
The stores will continue to sell ammunition.
Walmart conducts federal background checks on firearm sales.
