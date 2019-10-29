New Mexico wants linguistic, cultural training for teachers | KOB 4
New Mexico wants linguistic, cultural training for teachers

The Associated Press
Created: October 29, 2019 02:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico state education officials want public schools to become more attuned to the culture and linguistics of a heavily Hispanic and Native American population, as they outline priorities for the next school year.
    
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart on Monday told a panel of state lawmakers that his agency hopes to better equip teachers to inspire children from households where an indigenous or foreign language is spoken.
    
He says that teaching tribal languages in the classroom can help Navajo children communicate with elders. He says text books have to be created from scratch to teach some indigenous languages that aren't widely spoken.
    
Lawmakers recently increased spending on teacher salaries, at-risk students and incentives to extend annual classroom hours by up to 20 percent.

