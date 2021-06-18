New Mexico water provider stops diverting from Rio Grande

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico's largest drinking water providers has stopped diverting from the Rio Grande to help prevent the stretch of the river that runs through Albuquerque from going dry this summer.
The curtailment that went into effect Friday came about two weeks earlier than last year when New Mexico also was mired in drought.
The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says the curtailment likely will last until November.
In the meantime, the utility will rely exclusively on groundwater it referred to as a “savings bank.”
Customers are being asked to limit outdoor watering and conserve water when they can.
