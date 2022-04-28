New Mexico Wildfire Watch | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico Wildfire Watch

KOB 4
Updated: April 29, 2022 01:58 PM
Created: April 28, 2022 02:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfires continue to burn across New Mexico and fire crews are concerned as conditions may cause them to spread more in the coming days. 

The combined Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire, the Cooks Peak Fire and the Cerro Pelado Fire all continue to burn in northern New Mexico. 

For more on the wildfires, click the video above to view the latest updates or read more about each here:


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico makes child care free for most families
New Mexico makes child care free for most families
Video shows car hitting APS school bus
Video shows car hitting APS school bus
Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting multiple children
Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting multiple children
NMSP: Man fatally shot by officer was homicide suspect
NMSP: Man fatally shot by officer was homicide suspect
APD: 2 hospitalized following apartment complex shooting
APD: 2 hospitalized following apartment complex shooting