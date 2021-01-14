New Mexico wildlife officer charged in decapitation of kitten

Photo: Bloomfield Police
Photo: Bloomfield Police
The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 14, 2021 01:18 PM
Created: January 14, 2021 01:08 PM
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have arrested an off-duty wildlife officer for allegedly decapitating a nine-week-old gray kitten at his home in Bloomfield.
Jicarilla Apache Game & Fish employee Joseph Weaver was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of extreme cruelty to animals.
Bloomfield police said in a statement that officers responded to a home Sunday for a welfare check when they found Weaver’s family distraught about the kitten.
Police say Weaver’s wife told officers that she saw him standing with a pocketknife in his hand and the kitten floating in the bathroom sink.
Weaver's attorney declined to comment on the case.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)