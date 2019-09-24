New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards | KOB 4
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards

The Associated Press
September 24, 2019 04:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her state will set its own fuel economy and pollution standards for vehicles in a break with federal authorities.

Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday while in New York for a climate-panel discussion that New Mexico will implement new restrictions on vehicle emissions starting with model-year 2022 autos.

The first-year Democratic governor criticized a rollback of federal fuel economy standards from the Trump administration as counterproductive. She says New Mexico fuel-economy standards will increase to an average of 52 mpg.

The Trump administration last week revoked California's authority to set its own, tougher emission standards under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.

Lujan Grisham's clean-car plan would bring New Mexico into alignment with at least 13 other states that have adopted independent standards.

Created: September 24, 2019 04:19 PM

