New Mexico winds down Trump's $300 unemployment supplement | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: September 16, 2020 03:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico labor officials say a $300 weekly federal supplement to unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 5. as payments continue for backdated claims.

In a news release Wednesday, the Department of Workforce Solutions announced the tentative end of federal supplements to state unemployment benefits.

The state is distributing lump-sum $1,500 payments that cover the first five weeks of the program, to be followed by one addition $300 payment.

President Donald Trump’s $300-a-week jobless aid program was created by an executive order last month after a more generous version adopted by Congress expired and Trump and Congress failed to reach agreement on a new aid package.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

