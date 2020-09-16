New Mexico winds down Trump's $300 unemployment supplement

The Associated Press
September 16, 2020
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico labor officials say a $300 weekly federal supplement to unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 5. as payments continue for backdated claims.
In a news release Wednesday, the Department of Workforce Solutions announced the tentative end of federal supplements to state unemployment benefits.
The state is distributing lump-sum $1,500 payments that cover the first five weeks of the program, to be followed by one addition $300 payment.
President Donald Trump’s $300-a-week jobless aid program was created by an executive order last month after a more generous version adopted by Congress expired and Trump and Congress failed to reach agreement on a new aid package.
