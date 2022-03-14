New Mexico woman found guilty in 2018 double murder | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: March 14, 2022 06:51 AM

LAS CRUCES (AP) — A New Mexico jury has reached a guilty verdict for a female defendant accused of killing her ex-boyfriend with the help of a new boyfriend in 2018.

Prosecutors have argued that Cristal Cardenas and Luis Flores tried to hire a hitman to kill the father of Cardenas' daughter, and did it themselves when it didn't work out.

His girlfriend was also killed at their home in Garfield, a town in the southern part of the state.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports that a jury found Cardenas guilty on Friday.

Flores faces a murder trial in April.


