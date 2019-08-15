NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son | KOB 4
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son

NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son

The Associated Press
August 15, 2019 10:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for failing to prevent injuries that killed her 18-month-old son.

Miranda Rabago of Santa Fe was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to five counts of child abuse.

Her son, Ares Baroz, died in November 2016. Medical staff found he had a fractured skull, brain bleeding and six other fractures.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer asked at the sentencing hearing why the person who caused the baby's death had not been charged.

Rabago's public defender and prosecutors say they believe an ex-boyfriend caused the injuries.

Prosecutors told the judge that there is not currently a case against the man.

Santa Fe police say they're reviewing new information.

Updated: August 15, 2019 10:32 AM
Created: August 15, 2019 10:20 AM

