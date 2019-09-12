New Mexico woman sentenced to 18 years in child abuse case | KOB 4
New Mexico woman sentenced to 18 years in child abuse case

Associated Press
September 12, 2019 01:40 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of multiple felony charges including child abuse.
    
The Farmington Daily Times reported Wednesday that 55-year-old former foster mother Hope Graciano was convicted Tuesday after pleading no contest to one count of attempted child abuse, two counts of child abuse and one count of witness intimidation.
    
The Farmington Police Department launched an investigation in 2017 after Graciano brought a then-11-year-old boy she was caring for to a hospital for treatment.
    
Authorities say the boy told police Graciano beat him with a bed frame piece causing two black eyes and several bruises.
    
Graciano was a licensed foster mother through a recently closed foster care and adoption center in Albuquerque.
    
Graciano's attorney declined to comment on the hearing.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 12, 2019 01:40 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

