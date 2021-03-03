New Mexico working with White House to ensure teachers have access to COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, "The directive is an indication that the federal government is going to support states in our efforts to get more schools open safely on a faster timeline. As before, however, supply remains the limiting factor in how quickly we can vaccinate the many different populations in need. And to that end we look forward to the support the federal government will provide states with regard to vaccine supply in meeting the goals of the directive."

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said they are working with the White House to understand how to roll out the initiative to prioritize teachers.