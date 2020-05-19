New Mexico’s capital city forecasts $100M budget deficit

Mayor Alan Webber said he didn’t want to make any predictions to unnecessarily alarm employees or residents.

“The city of Santa Fe will be fine,” he said. “We’ll just have to be a lot smarter, more creative, more flexible and adaptive as we continue to deal with this unprecedented budget shortfall.”

The projected deficit for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1 includes an estimated $31 million shortfall in the general fund, which McCoy called the “meat and potatoes” of city government because it pays for day-to-day operations.

The city has been working with economists at the state and other organizations to help understand how they are estimating revenues in this uncertain time and what to expect for Santa Fe economy. McCoy said the estimated revenue shortfall of $100 million is the most likely scenario, but Webber said things could be even more grim.

“There is a worst-case estimate, which would be triggered by a second wave infection (of COVID-19) that shuts down the economy again,” Webber said. “That could mean a $150 million budget shortfall across all funds.”

