New Mexico’s homeland security secretary steps down | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 27, 2019 07:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Homeland Security and Emergency Management Secretary Jackie Lindsey has resigned, effective immediately.
    
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Lindsey’s resignation Tuesday, saying she informed the governor that she wanted to focus on her family and health.
    
Lindsey said she made the decision after careful consideration and that she was honored to have served New Mexicans over the last year.
    
The governor’s office says Deputy Secretary Kelly Hamilton will serve as acting secretary to ensure that operations continue as normal as the state braces for wintery weather.
    
A search will begin immediately to fill the role permanently.
    
Lindsey has served as secretary since Lujan Grisham took office at the start of the year. She previously worked as a captain with Albuquerque Fire Rescue, overseeing security and emergency management for that department.

