New Mexico's congressional delegation backs plan to provide USPS with $25 billion ahead of election

The union president of postal clerks in Albuquerque said one machine was already removed, and three others are scheduled to be taken out of commission.

Following public backlash, DeJoy announced Tuesday that the Postal Service would stop implementing changes until after the election. However, he did not say whether any of the changes would be reversed.

"For months, House Democrats have been working to provide the USPS with resources it needs to continue delivering mail on time and prepare for the increased mail demands ahead of the 2020 election," Rep. Ben Ray Lujan claimed Tuesday.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small said the $25 billion plan has bipartisan support. But she said she wants to make sure the USPS is operational past November.

Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich say they’re committed to holding the president accountable.

The Republican Party of New Mexico defended the president's actions pertaining to the Postal Service:

The President is seeking the best way to ensure the postal system is run effectively and efficiency. As a former member of Congress, I’ve seen past Democratic and Republican Administrations try to reform the Postal Service which has been mismanaged for a long time. What’s been happening here lately is just a political stunt by the Democrats, who know that the USPS has had deep problems. The President has raised concerns about vote-by-mail procedures because this universal mail-in method is susceptible to fraud.