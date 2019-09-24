New Mexico's congressional delegation reacts to impeachment inquiry

“The president has repeatedly displayed that he has little regard for the rule of law in this country, and his disregard appears to be getting worse. The president has all but admitted that he used the powers of the presidency to try to pressure another foreign government to again interfere in our democracy, against one of the president’s political rivals. And the White House and attorney general are subverting the law by preventing the whistleblower’s urgent and credible complaint from being transmitted to Congress.

“These latest reports are among the most clear and disturbing, but they are not the only topics for such an inquiry. The president has also profited from foreign and special interest patronage of his businesses, without public disclosure or congressional approval, a practice forbidden by the Constitution’s emoluments clause designed to prevent presidential bribery. And he has reportedly directed his subordinates to ignore or disobey the law on various occasions, contrary to the Constitution’s requirement that the president ‘shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’

“As a coequal branch of government, Congress must be empowered to gather all of the facts into the highly disturbing and dangerous allegations of presidential misconduct. New Mexicans expect their Congress to work for them – and they expect accountability from their elected officials. Our democracy is being tested, and this process is the only path forward left for the House to uphold its constitutional obligations.”

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan

“President Trump betrayed his oath of office, betrayed our national security, and betrayed the security of our elections. His attempt to manipulate our elections by pressing for foreign interference is unprecedented and wrong.

“I previously called for an impeachment inquiry because the president’s corruption is jeopardizing our national security, elections, and Democracy. The recent allegations and today's announcement that we are moving forward with the impeachment process shows the urgency of this moment.”

Rep. Deb Haaland

“President Trump has betrayed our country. The most recent revelations not only risk the integrity of our elections, but also threaten national security. We must get to the bottom of this, so that the American people know the truth.

“We have a responsibility to defend our democracy and our Constitution. This President continues to use his office to enrich himself and his friends while New Mexicans are struggling and obstruct Congressional investigations. No one is above the law, and I fully support moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.”

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

“Congress has a legal right to see the full details of any whistleblower complaint, especially those that involve our nation’s security. The President must release the full complaint and allow any testimony by the whistleblower, or any other administration officials, to occur free of White House interference. Through the coming weeks and months, I will act to support and defend our Constitution by insisting on a transparent process that fully informs the American people and restores trust and faith in our system. This is a threat to our national security and it must be taken seriously.”