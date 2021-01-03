New Mexico's congressional delegation sworn in

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New and returning members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House were sworn in Sunday.
UNM political science professor and KOB 4 political analyst Lonna Atkeson said it was a big day for New Mexico in Washington, D.C.
"We have two new members of Congress and a new U.S. Senator," Atkeson said. "So they will be sworn in for the first time, and that's exciting for them and their families and New Mexico."
Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez took Ben Ray Lujan's House seat. Lujan moved to the Senate. Republican Yvette Herrell replaced Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in the House.
Herrell announced one of the first things she will do in congress is object to President-Elect Joe Biden's victory.
Atkeson said the political calculation likely won't carry much weight-- in the long run.
"Will it affect her seat in 2022, it's always possible, but it's unlikely that these procedural things that don't matter in the end," Atkeson said.
